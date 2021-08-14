Advertisement

Study shows Olathe, Overland Park among safest cities to survive Zombie Apocalypse in

FILE - Students Shara Evans, of West Bloomfield, Mich., left, and Maia Frieser, of New York,...
FILE - Students Shara Evans, of West Bloomfield, Mich., left, and Maia Frieser, of New York, act during a "zombie apocalypse" exercise, which included students dressing up as the undead, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Olathe and Overland Park could be the safest places for Kansans to survive a zombie apocalypse in according to a recent study.

Lawn Love says while the event of a zombie apocalypse is unlikely, it wanted to find out where the best cities in the U.S. were to ride one out in. It said it even got the Centers for Disease Control to weigh in on the subject. It said in its study, 2021′s Best Cities for Surviving a Zombie Apocalypse, Olathe was ranked the 12th best city to survive a zombie apocalypse in.

Lawn Love said it compared the 200 larges U.S. cities with factors like the share of the population in good physical health, the share of available homes with basements and access to hunting gear.

According to the study, Olathe was ranked as the 12th best city to ride out a zombie apocalypse in. It said Olathe ranked 15th for public health, 66th for vulnerability, 11th for infrastructure, 68th for supplies, 35th for protection and 82nd for mobility.

Overland Park ranked 31st with a public health rank of 10, a vulnerability rank of 63, an infrastructure rank of 3, a supplies rank of 24, a protection rank of 53 and a mobility rank of 179.

Kansas City, Mo., ranked 38th overall with a public health rank of 116, a vulnerability rank of 59, an infrastructure rank of 7, a supplies rank of 140, a protection rank of 185 and a mobility rank of 38.

Wichita ranked 147th overall with a public health rank of 89, a vulnerability rank of 76, an infrastructure rank of 46, a supplies rank of 90, a protection rank of 143 and a mobility rank of 158.

Kansas City, Kan., ranked 190 overall with a public health rank of 187, a vulnerability rank of 151, an infrastructure rank of 54, a supplies rank of 110, a protection rank of 113 and a mobility rank of 195.

The study said the best cities to ride out the apocalypse in would be Huntington Beach, Ca., Bellevue, Wa., Alexandria, Va., Minneapolis, Minn., Vancouver, Wa., Seattle, Wa., St. Paul, Minn., Ft. Collins, Co., Ft. Lauderdale, Fl., and Hollywood, Fl. It said the worst cities would be Brownsville, Tex., San Bernadino, Ca., Enterprise, Nev., Palmdale, Ca., Lancaster, Ca., Mesquite, Tex., Salinas., Ca., Sunrise Manor, Nev., Jackson, Miss., and Laredo, Tex.

According to the study, Overland Park tied with Bellevue, Wa., for the second-highest share of the population in good health. It also had the second-highest share of available homes with basements. Olathe tied for 44th-fewest military bases.

For more information or to see where other cities fall, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka police officers escaped injury early Friday while responding to a crash on Interstate...
Police officers escape injury while responding to turnpike crash in southeast Topeka
Cora the Elephant
Topeka Zoo prepares to say goodbye to oldest animal in the park
Two-vehicle accident along I-70 in Dickinson Co.
Driver identified in fatal crash along I-70 in Dickinson Co.
Rolando Galindo
Emporia man behind bars after Thursday night police chase, standoff
KHP responds to fatal hit and run along I-70 near Rice Rd.
Kansas High Court disbars Topeka lawyer after fatal 2016 hit and run

Latest News

Safe Kids Shawnee Co. host car seat checkup
Safe kids Shawnee Co. host car seat checkup
A sporting shooter gets ready to shoot a target at the Sporting Clays for Kids event on...
Shooters take aim to help Big Brothers Big Sisters
Anthony Kincaide was arrested on Saturday morning after he allegedly started a fire as he...
Suspect starts fire after door gets stuck during burglary
Midland Care to close Ottawa location, continue services