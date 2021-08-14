Study shows Olathe, Overland Park among safest cities to survive Zombie Apocalypse in

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Olathe and Overland Park could be the safest places for Kansans to survive a zombie apocalypse in according to a recent study.

Lawn Love says while the event of a zombie apocalypse is unlikely, it wanted to find out where the best cities in the U.S. were to ride one out in. It said it even got the Centers for Disease Control to weigh in on the subject. It said in its study, 2021′s Best Cities for Surviving a Zombie Apocalypse, Olathe was ranked the 12th best city to survive a zombie apocalypse in.

Lawn Love said it compared the 200 larges U.S. cities with factors like the share of the population in good physical health, the share of available homes with basements and access to hunting gear.

According to the study, Olathe was ranked as the 12th best city to ride out a zombie apocalypse in. It said Olathe ranked 15th for public health, 66th for vulnerability, 11th for infrastructure, 68th for supplies, 35th for protection and 82nd for mobility.

Overland Park ranked 31st with a public health rank of 10, a vulnerability rank of 63, an infrastructure rank of 3, a supplies rank of 24, a protection rank of 53 and a mobility rank of 179.

Kansas City, Mo., ranked 38th overall with a public health rank of 116, a vulnerability rank of 59, an infrastructure rank of 7, a supplies rank of 140, a protection rank of 185 and a mobility rank of 38.

Wichita ranked 147th overall with a public health rank of 89, a vulnerability rank of 76, an infrastructure rank of 46, a supplies rank of 90, a protection rank of 143 and a mobility rank of 158.

Kansas City, Kan., ranked 190 overall with a public health rank of 187, a vulnerability rank of 151, an infrastructure rank of 54, a supplies rank of 110, a protection rank of 113 and a mobility rank of 195.

The study said the best cities to ride out the apocalypse in would be Huntington Beach, Ca., Bellevue, Wa., Alexandria, Va., Minneapolis, Minn., Vancouver, Wa., Seattle, Wa., St. Paul, Minn., Ft. Collins, Co., Ft. Lauderdale, Fl., and Hollywood, Fl. It said the worst cities would be Brownsville, Tex., San Bernadino, Ca., Enterprise, Nev., Palmdale, Ca., Lancaster, Ca., Mesquite, Tex., Salinas., Ca., Sunrise Manor, Nev., Jackson, Miss., and Laredo, Tex.

According to the study, Overland Park tied with Bellevue, Wa., for the second-highest share of the population in good health. It also had the second-highest share of available homes with basements. Olathe tied for 44th-fewest military bases.

