Some Topeka VA staff are protesting against the vaccine mandate

(WIBW)
By Reina Flores
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -VA employees and other community members are protesting over the VA’s mandate for workers to get vaccinated.

Employees and other members who turn to the VA for care, gathered at the corner of the medical center early Saturday morning.

They say they will be protesting until their voices are heard.

The VA released a statement on the manner stating quote --

“As of this date, the VA Eastern Kansas Health Care System which includes the Colmery-O’Neil VA Medical Center has vaccinated approximately 81% of its total workforce against Covid-19,”.

The VA goes on to say -- “This new policy reflects recent white house guidelines serving as the best way to keep our veterans safe, especially as the Delta Variant continues to spread across the country.”

