Shooters take aim to help Big Brothers Big Sisters

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shooters took aim for a cause at the 12th annual Sporting Clays for Kids event Saturday.

“It’s something that anyone can do that likes to shoot,” participant John Buchanan explained.

“It’s a little more difficult than shooting trap, but it’s more fun.”

The event is a shot to raise funds for Big Brothers Big Sisters.

“Especially in the times we’re in now everyone is hurting for donations and things like that it’s just something everyone should participate in,” Buchanan said.

Buchanan said it is also an opportunity for a workout.

“Hunting is one of the best forms of exercise you can do you’re out walking for miles in the air it’s a good excuse to get out and get nice and healthy,” he said.

He hopes the event can inspire others to take fire at changing their lives.

“It does a lot, it actually improves your hand/eye coordination,” he said.

“Too many people just don’t get enough exercise they don’t have a reason to get off the couch or their house and that’s why we have all the problems with health we do in this country people not getting enough exercise it’s a good excuse to go outside and do something.”

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.