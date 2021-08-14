Advertisement

Shooters take aim to help Big Brothers Big Sisters

A sporting shooter gets ready to shoot a target at the Sporting Clays for Kids event on...
A sporting shooter gets ready to shoot a target at the Sporting Clays for Kids event on Saturday, August, 14, 2021.(WIBW)
By Kimberly Donahue
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shooters took aim for a cause at the 12th annual Sporting Clays for Kids event Saturday.

“It’s something that anyone can do that likes to shoot,” participant John Buchanan explained.

“It’s a little more difficult than shooting trap, but it’s more fun.”

The event is a shot to raise funds for Big Brothers Big Sisters.

“Especially in the times we’re in now everyone is hurting for donations and things like that it’s just something everyone should participate in,” Buchanan said.

Buchanan said it is also an opportunity for a workout.

“Hunting is one of the best forms of exercise you can do you’re out walking for miles in the air it’s a good excuse to get out and get nice and healthy,” he said.

He hopes the event can inspire others to take fire at changing their lives.

“It does a lot, it actually improves your hand/eye coordination,” he said.

“Too many people just don’t get enough exercise they don’t have a reason to get off the couch or their house and that’s why we have all the problems with health we do in this country people not getting enough exercise it’s a good excuse to go outside and do something.”

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka police officers escaped injury early Friday while responding to a crash on Interstate...
Police officers escape injury while responding to turnpike crash in southeast Topeka
Cora the Elephant
Topeka Zoo prepares to say goodbye to oldest animal in the park
Two-vehicle accident along I-70 in Dickinson Co.
Driver identified in fatal crash along I-70 in Dickinson Co.
Rolando Galindo
Emporia man behind bars after Thursday night police chase, standoff
KHP responds to fatal hit and run along I-70 near Rice Rd.
Kansas High Court disbars Topeka lawyer after fatal 2016 hit and run

Latest News

FILE - Students Shara Evans, of West Bloomfield, Mich., left, and Maia Frieser, of New York,...
Study shows Olathe, Overland Park among safest cities to survive Zombie Apocalypse in
Safe Kids Shawnee Co. host car seat checkup
Safe kids Shawnee Co. host car seat checkup
Anthony Kincaide was arrested on Saturday morning after he allegedly started a fire as he...
Suspect starts fire after door gets stuck during burglary
Midland Care to close Ottawa location, continue services