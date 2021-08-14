Advertisement

Safe kids Shawnee Co. host car seat checkup

By Kimberly Donahue
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Parents and guardians had the chance to make sure their car seats are in check Saturday.

Safe Kids Shawnee Co. hosted a car seat check lane with some community partners at Mission Township Fire d=Department

Child safety technicians looked at cars to make sure car seats were correctly secured for children and infants.

Operators say car seat safety is important to think about before any trip and there are many factors to knowing what’s right for the family.

“We all are starting to understand these days how important car seats are for kids,” Teresa Taylor with Stormont Vail’s Trauma Center said.

“They’re just really complicated and depending on the vehicle the child’s age, height, the weight just so many circumstances affect how car seats are installed and they’re all different for each of the manufacturers.”

