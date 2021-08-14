Advertisement

Over 40 companies to be represented at Rep. LaTurner’s career fair

FILE
FILE(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansans will have a shot to interview with over 40 companies in the Topeka and Lawrence areas at a career fair hosted by Rep. Jake LaTurner on Aug. 17.

Kansas Congressman Jake LaTurner says there will be over 2,000 job openings available from over 40 employers at a career fair to be held at the Stormont Vail Events Center on Aug. 17.

“The key to continuing a strong economic recovery is getting Kansans back to work. As I travel around Eastern Kansas, I am constantly hearing from small businesses about how difficult it has been to fill open positions as Kansans begin to get back on their feet after the pandemic,” said Congressman LaTurner. “I am hosting this career fair to connect business owners with eager Kansans ready to re-enter the workforce and I am proud to announce that we will have over 2,000 job openings available from over 40 Kansas employers and that number is still growing. I want to thank all the businesses that have signed up and I look forward to helping Kansans get back to work!”

According to Rep. LaTurner, he will be joined at the event by business and community leaders throughout the Topeka and Lawrence areas to promote a pro-business and pro-worker economic recovery.

The career fair will be held in Agriculture Hall at the Stormont Vail Events Center, 1 Expocentre Dr., in Topeka, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 17.

An interview preparation event will be held by the Congressman the day before the career fair. LaTurner said the event will be held at the Topeka Workforce Center, 1430 SW Topeka Blvd., on Monday, Aug. 16, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

To learn more about the event or to RSVP, click HERE.

