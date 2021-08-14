Midland Care to close Ottawa location, continue services

OTTAWA, Kan. (WIBW) - Midland Care will close its Ottawa building, but will continue to offer services in the area.

Midland Care says it is under contract to sell its office at 635 S. Main St. in Ottawa. It said the location has not been used for outside visitors in recent years, but as an administrative building for staff. It said it will continue to offer services in Ottawa and Franklin Co. as it has done for over 27 years.

“The pandemic has taught us that we can offer flexibility to our staff by working from home through the use of technology,” said Shawn Sullivan, President and CEO of Midland Care. “Over the last 27 years, the Ottawa community has entrusted Midland Care to serve their loved ones. We look forward to continuing our same commitment to quality and personalized care.”

According to Midland Care, it will continue to offer the following in the Ottawa area:

Hospice: End-of-life care that wraps services around the ill providing hope, comfort, and support for the patient and their family.

Thrive at Home: The patient and/or caregiver can hire a private duty nurse/aide to assist in daily activities, errands, and chores.

Home Health: Provides skilled care focused on recovery and independence in the comfort of your own home

Bereavement Services: Midland Care offers grief counseling after the loss of a loved one.

In addition to continuing its services in Ottawa, Midland Care said its local staff will continue to provide quality care to patients. It said the community will continue to see Scott Wasser, RN, Megan Spencer, RN, and support staff for the Ottawa area.

“This is not easy work, but it is fulfilling. It’s not my job; it’s my passion; it’s my mission,” Scott Wasser, RN at Midland Care.

