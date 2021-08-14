Manhattan Housing Authority on track to achieve 20% energy savings by 2025

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Manhattan Housing Authority is on track to achieve 20% energy savings by 2025.

The Manhattan Housing Authority says the U.S. Department of Energy has recognized it for its success in the Better Buildings Challenge. It said the MHA Apartment Towers and Carlson Plaza are home to 135 apartments in 75,000 square feet of multi-family public housing in downtown Manhattan. In 2015, it said it partnered with DOE’s Better Building Challenge to measure energy reduction and committed to saving energy by 20% by 2025.

According to MHA, it has already achieved between 13-16% of the energy savings and is on pace to exceed its 20% goal.

“You are on track to meet our energy savings target and achieve meaningful energy cost-savings across your building portfolio,” said the Department of Energy in a letter to MHA. “We value your exemplary leadership and willingness to share your successful energy efficiency strategies and solutions with the market.”

MHA said much of the savings came from renovations done between 2016-2018 to 88 units of public housing at the Apartment Towers. It said it measured its success based on energy savings realized, completion of the building rehabilitation and placing 88 affordable housing units back in service for low-income families. It said it was able to meet all three metrics and continues to measure energy savings.

According to MHA, its ability to provide safe housing and energy savings was possible in part due to an innovative bond from the City of Manhattan which financed support during a critical phase of window installation.

“The collaboration between all the entities involved MHA, City of Manhattan, U.S. Department of Energy, U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development is unique nationally and has been proven to be successful locally,” Said Aaron Estabrook, MHA Executive Director.

“With many competing priorities this past year, we commend you for maintaining energy efficiency as a priority, sharing data, and making progress towards your goal. In addition to creating cost savings, your actions are helping to address our climate emergency, create clean energy jobs, and promote healthy, safe, and thriving communities. We look forward to working together and profiling your leadership in the years to come,” said Maria T. Vargas. Director Vargas leads the Better Buildings Initiative for the Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy at the U.S. Department of Energy in Washington D.C.

