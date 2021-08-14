Local workforce agencies awarded for service to veterans

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - State workforce agencies in Ft. Riley, Manhattan and Junction City have been awarded for their service to veterans.

Governor Laura Kelly says the National Association of State Workforce Agencies has awarded Kansas’ Local Workforce Area II West with the Mark Sanders Award for Exceptional Service to Veterans.

“Kansas veterans deserve to be treated with the utmost respect and dignity, and helping them find meaningful careers as they transition into civilian life is the right thing to do,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “Congratulations to Kansas’ Local Workforce Area II West for receiving this prestigious award. I know you will continue your outstanding work to support our veteran community, workforce, and economy.”

According to the Kansas Governor, the award recognizes a local office or one-stop center that has shown services to disabled veterans searching for help with employment. She said the workforce centers that received recognition include those at Ft. Riley, Junction City and Manhattan.

Gov. Kelly said the prestigious award is named in honor of Mark Sanders, who promoted excellence in services to disabled veterans during his career with the California Employment Development Department and in leadership positions with NASWA.

“The relationship between KANSASWORKS and Fort Riley has led to thousands of veterans continuing to live and work in Kansas,” Lieutenant Governor and Commerce Secretary David Toland said. “By making sure Kansas veterans are able to take advantage of these services, we’re helping our military heroes build meaningful careers and helping our state keep courageous and skilled service members in our workforce.”

According to NASWA, Local Area II West was awarded for its creative approach to social media during the COVID-19 pandemic, which allowed employment professionals to stay connected with clients. It said Local Area II West also developed internships with employers to provide veterans and transitioning service members with job experience outside of the military.

“Local Area II West has a superb relationship with Fort Riley and the surrounding communities,” Kansas Department of Commerce Workforce Services Director Mike Beene said. “Our partnership has led to key projects targeting our Veterans, service members and military spouses, and the duplication of those practices to the other military installations, in turn, increased overall state retention rates.”

“We applaud the work being done by the Kansas Local Area II West Workforce Centers as they assist our nation’s heroes in transitioning to civilian life and jobs,” Scott B. Sanders, NASWA President and CEO, said. “The Mark Sanders Award for Exceptional Service to Veterans recognizes those who have provided outstanding service to the men and women protecting our freedom.”

For more information about KANSASWORKS, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.