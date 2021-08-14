KU’s Devon Dotson signs new deal with Chicago Bulls
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Former Kansas guard Devon Dotson has reportedly inked a new deal to continue his career in the NBA.
The Athletic’s Shams Charania reports the Jayhawks All-American has signed another two-way contract with the Chicago Bulls. After going undrafted in the 2020 NBA Draft, Dotson signed a similar deal with the Bulls.
Dotson appeared in 11 games with the Bulls. In the 4.5 minutes he averaged per game, Dotson logged 2.1 points per game on about 53% shooting from the floor.
While in Lawrence, the former McDonald’s All-American helped lead the Jayhawks to a number one ranking before the season ended due to COVID-19.
