KU’s Devon Dotson signs new deal with Chicago Bulls

FILE - In this March 7, 2020, file photo, Kansas' Devon Dotson (1) celebrates after an NCAA...
FILE - In this March 7, 2020, file photo, Kansas' Devon Dotson (1) celebrates after an NCAA college basketball game against Texas Tech in Lubbock, Texas. Kansas finished the season No. 1 in The Associated Press college basketball poll, receiving 63 of 65 first-place votes from a national media panel Wednesday, March 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Brad Tollefson, FIle)(Brad Tollefson | AP)
By Mitchel Summers
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Former Kansas guard Devon Dotson has reportedly inked a new deal to continue his career in the NBA.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania reports the Jayhawks All-American has signed another two-way contract with the Chicago Bulls. After going undrafted in the 2020 NBA Draft, Dotson signed a similar deal with the Bulls.

Dotson appeared in 11 games with the Bulls. In the 4.5 minutes he averaged per game, Dotson logged 2.1 points per game on about 53% shooting from the floor.

While in Lawrence, the former McDonald’s All-American helped lead the Jayhawks to a number one ranking before the season ended due to COVID-19.

