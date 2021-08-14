Advertisement

KDHE Office of Vital Statistics closes to walk-ins

(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Walk-in services will no longer be offered at the KDHE Office of Vital Statistics.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says its Vital Statistics Office lobby will close to walk-in services due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It said the closure is effective Monday, Aug. 16. Those that need vital records can visit its website to order online, through the phone or over the mobile app.

To order certificates eligible for Will Call pickup, the KDHE said to visit its website. It said residents should select the type of certificate and then complete the ordering process under the Will Call section. It said residents will be notified via email when their certificate is ready to be picked up. It said customers that use Will Call pickup will be required to wear a mask when they enter the Vita Statistics Office.

For more information, click HERE.

