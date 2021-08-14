Kansas Medicaid Inspector General releases required fraud reports

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Medicaid Inspector General has released three fraud reports as required by Kansas law.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says Kansas Medicaid Inspector General Steven D. Anderson released three reports that examine the state’s Medicaid program regarding fraud and efficiencies and make recommendations to improve the system.

According to AG Schmidt, the reports are as follows:

A review focused on explaining the difficulties that Kansans and other concerned people experience when trying to make a report of eligibility fraud and suggested recommendations for improving access to the proper points of contact.

A review of the MediKan program that identified 912 MediKan beneficiaries who between January 1, 2018, to April 30, 2021, had exceeded the 12-month lifetime eligibility limit, resulting in state funds being used to pay medical claims for ineligible persons in the amount of $1,665,815.43.

A review of capitation payments to Managed Care Organizations (MCOs) for deceased beneficiaries found that between February 2015 and September 2020 $1,313,175.55 in monthly capitation payments were made for the 25 beneficiaries whose dates of death preceded the payment dates and recoupment had not occurred.

Schmidt said the Office of the Medicaid Inspector General is required by Kansas law to make provisions to solicit and receive reports of fraud, waste, abuse and illegal acts in these programs.

According to Schmidt, the reports were submitted to him, Secretary of Health and Environment Dr. Lee Norman, KDHE Medicaid Director Sarah Fertig and the members of the Rober G. Bethell Joint Committee on Home and Community Based Services and KanCare Oversight.

To read the reports, click HERE.

