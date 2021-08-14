Kansas legislators work to keep taxpayers from funding abortions

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas legislators worked to keep taxpayers from funding abortions in new federal legislation.

Kansas Representative Jake LaTurner says he recently spoke on the House floor to defend the Hyde Amendment, a 40-year-old provision that prohibits taxpayer money from funding abortions.

On July 27, Rep. LaTurner said he spoke about the history of the amendment, its bipartisan support and the need for it to be maintained in law as the House debated a funding package that would have removed the protection.

“For over four decades, the Hyde Amendment has been considered a status quo provision in law, enjoying strong bipartisan support in both Congress and with the American people. A recent Marist poll found that almost 60% of Americans oppose the use of taxpayer-funded abortions. This provision has been retained in law by over 20 different Congresses, both Democrat and Republican-controlled, and supported and signed into law by seven separate presidents, both Democrat and Republican,” said LaTurner. “Congress must reaffirm our commitment to defending the most vulnerable lives among us – the unborn. Congress must reaffirm and retain the Hyde Amendment, commonsense legislation supported by both Republicans and Democrats in Congress, and in the White House for over a generation.”

Three days later, Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) said he joined 26 other Senators to issue a public comment letter that opposed the Biden Administration’s attempt to ignore congressional intent and unequivocal legal requirements regarding abortion coverage offered through the Affordable Care Act.

According to Sen. Marshall, the letter was sent to Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra and asks for the withdrawal of the proposed rule to eliminate a 2019 Trump-era rule and to allow combined payments for abortion coverage in taxpayer-funded Obamacare exchange plans, which defies the separate payment requirement in the ACA law.

“Abortion is not health care, and American taxpayers should not be forced to subsidize it,” the Senators wrote in objection to the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act; Updating Payment Parameters, Section 1332 Waiver Implementing Regulations, and Improving Health Insurance Markets for 2022 and Beyond Proposed Rule.

“The Proposed Rule directly violates the express text, clear meaning, and Congressional intent of Section 1303. In construing ‘separate’ to mean ‘together,’ the Proposed Rule would illegally allow insurance companies to collect combined payments for elective abortion coverage, rather than separate payments as the law requires. The Proposed Rule also undermines consumer transparency and makes it harder for consumers to know whether their plan covers abortion, which may lead many to pay for abortions in violation of their consciences or religious beliefs,” the letter said.

Marshall said the extensive letter reviews the separate payment and separate accounting requirements of the ACA, the Obama Administration’s refusal to enforce the provisions and the Trump Administration’s efforts to follow the law. He said the letter also attacks “faulty reasoning” used by the Biden Administration to justify the proposed rule.

Finally, Marshall said the Senators take issue with the consequences of the proposed rule as the new budget intended to make permanent the increased taxpayer-funded subsidies for ACA exchange plans, without protections from the Hyde Amendment.

“The purpose and effect of the Proposed Rule, in tandem with partisan legislative efforts to expand the ACA, will be to increase taxpayer funding for abortion on demand, to the financial benefit of Planned Parenthood and the abortion industry,” the letter said.

Marshall said the letter was signed by Sens. Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.), Steve Daines (R-Mont.), Michael Rounds (R-S.D.), Roger Wicker (R-Miss.), Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), James Lankford (R-Okla.), Jerry Moran (R-Kan.), John Boozman (R-Ark.), Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.), James Inhofe (R-Okla.), Mike Braun (R-Ind.), Ben Sasse (R-Neb.), Deb Fischer (R-Neb.), Ted Cruz (R-Texas), James Risch (R-Idaho), John Thune (R-S.D.), Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), Todd Young (R-Ind.), Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), John Cornyn (R-Texas), John Hoeven (R-N.D.), John Barrasso (R-Wyo.), Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), and Bill Hagerty (R-Tenn.).

To read the full letter, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.