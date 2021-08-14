Advertisement

Kansas counties’ training, education opportunities to benefit from USDA grant

FILE
FILE(kwch)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Twenty-seven Kansas counties’ training and education opportunities will benefit from a USDA Rural Business Development grant.

Kansas’ Republican Senators, Roger Marshall and Jerry Moran, say $96,575 in USDA Rural Business Development grants will be used to increase training and education opportunities in 27 Kansas counties.

“This USDA grant will help many small business owners succeed in rural Kansas through further investment in education and training,” said Senator Marshall. “Small businesses are the backbone of this nation, and providing entrepreneurs with the training and resources they need empowers rural Kansas to thrive for years to come.”

“In towns across Kansas, every small business counts,” said Senator Moran. “This grant will provide training and education programs in 27 counties across Kansas to strengthen the workforce, support new business owners and grow our rural economies.”

According to the Kansas Senators, the counties that will benefit from the grant include: Finney, Edwards, Pawnee, Wichita, Stevens, Barber, Clark, Pratt, Hamilton, Ford, Comanche, Greeley, Barton, Ness, Grant, Seward, Stanton, Scott, Haskell, Kearny, Hodgeman, Meade, Lane, Morton, Kiowa, Rush, and Stafford.

