Kansas AG’s office sees spike in concealed-carry license applications

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Attorney General’s office has received twice the amount of concealed carry license applications in 2021 than it did in 2020.

Attorney General Derek Schmidt says the number of Kansans that applied for a new concealed carry license increased in the 2021 fiscal year.

Between July 1, 2020, and June 30, 2021, the attorney general’s Concealed Carry Licensing Unit received 7,717 new applications. Schmidt said this was more than twice the number of applications received during the 2020 fiscal year.

The licensing program began in 2006, Schmidt said, and a legislative change in 2015 allowed eligible residents to carry concealed without a license.

In addition, Schmidt said most Kansans who already have licenses are choosing to keep them active. He said the Concealed Carry Licensing Unit received 19,016 renewal applications during the 2021 fiscal year.

According to the AG, licenses are still required in most states and Kansas licenses are currently recognized in 40 of them.

“Many Kansans continue to recognize the benefits of obtaining a license, including our reciprocity agreements with other states,” Schmidt said. “We continue to work with other states to ensure Kansas licenses are recognized.”

Schmidt said the 2021 Kansas Legislature adopted a reduction in the application fee for concealed carry licenses for the 2022 fiscal year. he said the new application fee was lowered to $112 and the cost for renewals remains at $25.

According to Schmidt, legislators also authorized a new provisional license available for Kansans between the ages of 18 and 20. He said the new provisions allow for concealed carry licenses to also be issued to residents who have had certain prior felony and misdemeanor convictions expunged.

Schmidt also encouraged Kansans that intend to carry a gun to pursue training opportunities. He reminded residents that choose to carry a gun to comply with properly posted signage and all applicable laws.

Currently, Schmidt said over 81,000 Kansans have active concealed carry licenses.

