Hospital CEO issues alert: “Tough situation” with COVID could hurt community’s health care

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail’s CEO sounded the alarm Friday about how a staffing shortage coupled with a regional surge in COVID-19 cases could impact the local community.

“This is a tough situation,” Dr. Robert Kenagy wrote in his daily message to the community. “Our inability to retain and recruit skilled staff for these critical patient care areas has the potential to negatively impact the healthcare in our community.”

Kenagy said the Topeka area isn’t alone. He said the staffing challenges are a nationwide problem right now.

“We don’t know what COVID-19 will bring tomorrow, but today we have great concerns as we see what the surges of the pandemic are doing in nearby regions and states and overwhelming hospitals and healthcare organizations,” Kenagy wrote. “This will take all of us working together to care for our patients and our communities.”

The Kansas Dept. of Health Environment’s Friday update showed 2,991 new COVID-19 cases since Wednesday. Across the state, ICUs were caring for 188 COVID patients Thursday. Those patients represent 23 percent of the total ICU beds in use.

Stormont was caring for 47 COVID-positive inpatients Friday, down from 51 Thursday. However, they had 30 inpatients last week Friday.

Kenagy said their caseload isn’t just from COVID, but also other serious conditions, such as strokes, kidney failure, cancer, and heart attacks. He said there was no day this week when Stormont could take all patient transfers that were requested. For example, he said they accepted four transfer patients Thursday, but had to turn away another nine.

They’ve also had to periodically place their emergency department on diversion, meaning no more patients can come in by ambulance during those times.

Kenagy said Stormont has taken several steps to improve the staffing issues. They’re encouraging staff to take on extra shifts; moving people with clinical experience but working in non-clinical areas to the hospital; training advanced practice providers to take on nursing shifts; and offering crisis compensation contracts for nurses in areas such as respiratory therapy and the infusion center. He said those actions are in addition to continuing to recruit, hire, and train new workers for acute care roles.

“We are taking steps to get team members to the bedside and in settings where they are most needed to care for additional patients,” Kenagy said.

