GO Topeka earns reaccreditation from International Economic Development Council

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - GO Topeka has been reaccredited by the International Economic Development Council.

The Greater Topeka Partnership says the International Economic Development Council has announced that GO Topeka has been recognized as one of 64 economic development organizations that are Accredited Economic Development Organizations. First accredited in February of 2018, it said the organization was reaccredited by IEDC after three years of successful activity as an AEDO member.

“GO Topeka displays the professionalism, commitment, and technical expertise that is deserving of this honor,” said IEDC President and CEO Jeff Finkle.

“This is outstanding news,” said Molly Howey, president of GO Topeka. “This accreditation is awarded to the best in our industry, with only 64 accredited agencies in the nation. IEDC acknowledgment is further confirmation that GO Topeka is a leading authority in economic development, not just in our region, but in the country.”

“Accreditation from the International Economic Development Council is the pinnacle of validation. We are in exclusive company when it comes to economic development organizational expertise. GO Topeka is proud to be the first and only accredited economic development organization in the State of Kansas,” says Matt Pivarnik, CEO of the Greater Topeka Partnership. “I attribute this accreditation to our volunteer leadership, elected leaders, JEDO, professional staff and many community partners.”

According to GTP, the AEDO program is a comprehensive peer review process that measures economic development organizations against commonly held standards in the field. It said the program is made up of two phases: a documentation review and an onsite visit. It said each phase is meant to evaluate information about the structure, organization, funding, program and staff of an organization.

GTP said earning the AEDO accreditation shows the community that it attained a measure of excellence that assures their trust is well placed and their business is in good hands.

According to GTP, maintenance of the AEDO status is required every three years and is done through documentation submission and onsite visits by a team of the AEDO subcommittee.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.