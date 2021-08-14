Advertisement

Ft. Scott man faces up to 40 years in prison for pandemic unemployment fraud

By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Ft. Scott man faces up to 40 years in prison for his role in a COVID-19 pandemic unemployment fraud scheme.

Acting U.S. Attorney Duston Slinkard says a Fort Scott man has pleaded guilty to one count of Wire Fraud and one count of Aiding and Abetting Wire Fraud.

In June of 2020, Slinkard said Donald Cook, 65, contributed to a scheme to defraud the states of Arizona, Texas and Ohio. He said Cook admitted he knew that someone, identified in court documents as A.T., was fraudulently using other people’s identities to apply for state unemployment benefits.

According to Slinkard, Cook allowed A.T. to deposit the stolen funds, which totaled about $25,500, in his bank account and then transferred the money back to A.T.

Cook faces up to 20 years in prison for wire fraud and up to 20 years in prison for aiding and abetting wire fraud. Slinkard said a federal district court judge will decide Cook’s sentence after consideration of the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

According to Slinkard, the case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Assistant U.S. Attorney Alan Metzger prosecuted the case.

