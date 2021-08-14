Crews cleaning up structure fire in Emporia

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Fire crews in Lyon Co. are cleaning up a structure fire in Emporia.

WIBW’s weather camera in Emporia captured smoke coming out of what appeared to be Coach’s Grill and Bar just before 7:30 Saturday morning.

Crews appeared to battling smoke throughout the building.

Lyon Co. dispatch told 13 NEWS crews were battling a structure fire in Emporia but did not confirm where.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.