Crews cleaning up structure fire in Emporia
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 9:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Fire crews in Lyon Co. are cleaning up a structure fire in Emporia.
WIBW’s weather camera in Emporia captured smoke coming out of what appeared to be Coach’s Grill and Bar just before 7:30 Saturday morning.
Crews appeared to battling smoke throughout the building.
Lyon Co. dispatch told 13 NEWS crews were battling a structure fire in Emporia but did not confirm where.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
