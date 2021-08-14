Advertisement

Crews cleaning up structure fire in Emporia

The WIBW weather camera in Emporia caught crews cleaning up what appeared to be a structure...
The WIBW weather camera in Emporia caught crews cleaning up what appeared to be a structure fire at Coach's Grill and Bar on Saturday, August 14, 2021.(WIBW)
By Kimberly Donahue
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 9:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Fire crews in Lyon Co. are cleaning up a structure fire in Emporia.

WIBW’s weather camera in Emporia captured smoke coming out of what appeared to be Coach’s Grill and Bar just before 7:30 Saturday morning.

Crews appeared to battling smoke throughout the building.

Lyon Co. dispatch told 13 NEWS crews were battling a structure fire in Emporia but did not confirm where.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka police officers escaped injury early Friday while responding to a crash on Interstate...
Police officers escape injury while responding to turnpike crash in southeast Topeka
Cora the Elephant
Topeka Zoo prepares to say goodbye to oldest animal in the park
Two-vehicle accident along I-70 in Dickinson Co.
Driver identified in fatal crash along I-70 in Dickinson Co.
Rolando Galindo
Emporia man behind bars after Thursday night police chase, standoff
KHP responds to fatal hit and run along I-70 near Rice Rd.
Kansas High Court disbars Topeka lawyer after fatal 2016 hit and run

Latest News

Brittany Force's dragster was being prepared for the NHRA Nationals event held at Topeka...
Topeka welcomes back NHRA Nationals to Heartland Motorsports Park
Topeka welcomes back NHRA Nationals to Heartland Motorsports Park
Big Brothers Big Sisters holds its 3rd annual Bourbon Affair
Big Brothers Big Sisters holds 3rd annual ‘Bourbon Affair’
Big Brothers Big Sisters holds its 3rd annual Bourbon Affair
Bourbon Affair