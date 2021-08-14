Cooler and drier weekend

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - No doubt the rain was needed on Thursday night and the extra moisture has aided in the development of fog overnight last night. Patchy fog should dissipate around mid morning today leaving behind mostly sunny skies and a beautiful Saturday.

Temperatures today will be in the mid 80s with east winds at 5 to 10 mph. Our humidity has also abandoned the near oppressive category and is now in the humid to pleasant range. Later today will be great for an evening outdoors with temperatures gradually getting down to the low to mid 60s overnight tonight.

Today: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Clear. Lows in the low to mid 60s. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.

Scattered rain chances return to the area Monday evening. However, higher rain chances hold off until later in the week as a cold front is expected to move over Northeast Kansas sometime on Thursday. Additional scattered rain chances are forecast Tuesday through Thursday, but these events should be small and scattered rain events and should not interfere with outdoor plans this week.

Temperatures will remain in the 80s for the time being with no extreme triple digit heat expected for the next week or so. This will be a good week for enjoying the weather!

Cooler and drier (WIBW)

Taking action:

1. Enjoy the cooler and drier weather for the next few days.

2. There are rain chances in the forecast starting the middle of next week. Rain should not interfere though with any outdoor plans and activities and things should not need to be rescheduled at this time.

