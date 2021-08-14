Advertisement

Big Brothers Big Sisters holds 3rd annual ‘Bourbon Affair’

By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 8:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Big Brothers Big Sisters held an adult affair Friday night.

The 3rd annual Bourbon Affair, that is! The high dollar bourbon tasting is one of the nonprofit’s fastest growing events complete with music, food, and cocktails.

All of the money raised goes right back to Big Brothers Big Sisters, but there’s something they need more than money.

“We are always looking for volunteers, always always always,” Area Director Eric Maydew said. “We’ve probably got about 90 kids waiting right now, just in Shawnee County alone. We really need male role models right now, there’s a lot of young men and boys on our waiting list right now.”

Maydew says the experience is life changing.

“If you’ve ever thought about it, give us a call, let us get you the information and you make the decision that’s best for you. It changes a child’s life, but it could very well change your life as well.”

You can call 785-234-5524 or email emaydew@kansasbigs.org for information. Big Brothers Big Sisters is located at 2300 SW 29th Street, Suite 200.

