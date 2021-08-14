Back to normal weather here to stay with scattered rain chances

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Temperatures have certainly felt more mild today with most areas not even reaching 90 degrees and staying in the 80s with plenty of sun. This evening will also be a great one to get out and enjoy with temperatures gradually getting down into the low to mid 60s and calm winds.

There is a low chance for some rain showers in parts of North Central Kansas overnight tonight as an area of storms comes down from western Nebraska and into Western Kansas. There is no chance for rain in Northeast Kansas overnight tonight as these showers are expect to remain to the west.

Tonight: Clear. Lows in the low to mid 60s. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.

Northeast Kansas does see a chance for scattered rain showers and storms beginning on Monday night. Off an on rain showers are possible throughout the day on Tuesday, however skies will remain mostly sunny. Winds will have also returned from the south during this time between 5 to 10 mph. The south winds will increase our humidity and instability slightly towards the end of the week.

There are indications of a cold front in the region on Thursday and Friday. Based on how much instability is in the area when it passes the region will determine if we see thunderstorms or not on Thursday and/or Friday. Right now have included a low chance for storms on Thursday. This will likely continue to be updated as we are still a good 5 days out.

All in all, the intense heat that had recently plagued the area is now nowhere to be seen and temperatures are expected to be around normal for at least the next 10 days.

Normal temperatures here to stay (WIBW)

Taking action:

1. Enjoy the cooler and drier weather for the next few days.

2. There are rain chances in the forecast starting the middle of next week. Rain should not interfere though with any outdoor plans and activities and things should not need to be rescheduled at this time.

