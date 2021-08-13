Topeka West’s new principal ready to work through pandemic

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka West High School’s new principal Ardy Dehdasht is ready to get the year started with new protocols and recommendations to follow.

He’s been a teacher, administrator, assistant principal and principal across schools in the state and Missouri. He said he’s ready to take - charge - of the chargers classrooms.

“I’ve always said kids are kids and schools are schools. It doesn’t matter if there are more of them here and more teachers here. You just take a little bit from everywhere,” he said.

He takes over for Interim Principal Colin Cathey who will return to his position as associate principal. Amid Friday class meetings, Dehdasht said he wants to see the students, staff and parents involved in making the school operate as best as possible.

I’ve always said this, ‘Give us your 100% of what you got that day.’ Your 100% every day is a little different but you know, give me 100% of what you got that day and that applies to everyone.”

He was most recently the principal at Osawatomie high school. He said working through COVID-19 there was tough because we didn’t know much about the virus at the time.

Now, he feels they have a better understanding of it, and how the vaccines, masks and social distancing can help schools succeed.

“Make sure we implement all the safety measures that are set forth by Shawnee County Health and the CDC and make sure that we are doing what’s best for our kids and staff and their families.”

He said the landscape of Topeka West is relieving him of some stress that students, parents and staff may be feeling to start the year.

“We have a unique campus, we have a lot of outdoor area at our campus so it being a college-style campus so they get a little extra mask breaks as they’re outdoors, but yeah. We’ve been blessed to have a lot of teachers and students that are just excited to be here.”

Topeka Public Schools are requiring everyone in their buildings to wear a mask. Students and staff do not have to wear them outside.

