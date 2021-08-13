Advertisement

Topeka firefighters hold 25th annual benefit golf tournament

Derek Christian, a Topeka firefighter, was one of the organizers of an annual benefit golf...
Derek Christian, a Topeka firefighter, was one of the organizers of an annual benefit golf tournament that took place Friday at Great Life-Shawnee Country Club, 913 S.E. 29th.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka firefighters held their 25th annual benefit golf tournament Friday at Great Life-Shawnee Country Club, 913 S.E. 29th.

The event was sponsored by the International Association of Firefighters Local 83 in Topeka.

Proceeds benefit charities in Topeka.

“Every year, we come out here to Shawnee Country Club-Great Life,” said Topeka firefighter Derek Christian, one of the event’s organizers. “They always host us and they’re great hosts.

“And what we do is we just raise money for our foundation. Then, in return, that money that we raised for the foundation goes back into the community.

“We do a lot of donations through Let’s Help, the Rescue Mission. We do shopping at Kohl’s for kids during Christmas time. We do a lot of after-school programs.

“So every penny that we make here today goes straight back into the community.”

Christian said 36 four-person teams signed up for the event, which started at noon Friday.

A number of local businesses supported the event with donations and prizes.

