Supreme Court vacates part of inmate’s sentence

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Supreme Court has vacated part of an inmate’s sentence.

The Kansas Supreme Court says it has affirmed part of and vacated part of Hill’s sentence in the case of Appeal No. 122,861: State of Kansas v. Nathaniel L. Hill.

The Court said it affirmed the Montgomery Co. District Court’s decision to deny Hill’s motion to modify his sentence. It said due to the sentence Hill is serving being legal, this matter does not need to be remanded for sentencing.

According to the Court, it vacated a lifetime postrelease supervision judgment, which was to be served after his release, that was entered into Hill’s journal. It said Hill’s off-grid sentence is followed by parole and not postrelease supervision.

The Kansas Department of Corrections records shows that Hill was convicted in 2008 of intentional or premeditated murder, no drug tax stamp, possession of drugs and possession of a depressant, stimulant, hallucinogen or steroid with the intent to sell. The crimes occurred in June of 2003.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.