Advertisement

Supreme Court vacates part of inmate’s sentence

Nathaniel Hill
Nathaniel Hill(KDOC)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Supreme Court has vacated part of an inmate’s sentence.

The Kansas Supreme Court says it has affirmed part of and vacated part of Hill’s sentence in the case of Appeal No. 122,861: State of Kansas v. Nathaniel L. Hill.

The Court said it affirmed the Montgomery Co. District Court’s decision to deny Hill’s motion to modify his sentence. It said due to the sentence Hill is serving being legal, this matter does not need to be remanded for sentencing.

According to the Court, it vacated a lifetime postrelease supervision judgment, which was to be served after his release, that was entered into Hill’s journal. It said Hill’s off-grid sentence is followed by parole and not postrelease supervision.

The Kansas Department of Corrections records shows that Hill was convicted in 2008 of intentional or premeditated murder, no drug tax stamp, possession of drugs and possession of a depressant, stimulant, hallucinogen or steroid with the intent to sell. The crimes occurred in June of 2003.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two-vehicle accident along I-70 in Dickinson Co.
Driver identified in fatal crash along I-70 in Dickinson Co.
Cora the Elephant
Topeka Zoo prepares to say goodbye to oldest animal in the park
Man that fled to Mexico following 2015 rape convicted 6 years later
Shawnee County has a Summary Index score of 15 for the week of August 1-7.
New covid cases in Shawnee Co. increase for 7th consecutive week
Nationwide test alert Wednesday
Didn’t get the emergency alert test on your cell phone? Here’s how to opt in

Latest News

Funds are donated to several organizations.
Firefighters host golf tournament
Marshall applauds FDA
Marshall applauds FDA
TPD officers escape injury
TPD officers escape injury
Emporia flooding
Emporia flooding
KU offers free tuition, incentives to students that get vaccinated against COVID-19