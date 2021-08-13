Stilling basin at Tuttle Creek reopens to public, first time since Mar. 2018

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - More than three years after the start of the Stilling Basin rehabilitation project at Tuttle Creek Lake, the area, locally known as the tubes has been reopened to the public.

The access road around the Stilling Basin was closed starting in March 2018, for a rehabilitation project to stabilize the Stilling Basin.

Late Thursday afternoon crews from the US Army Corps of Engineers at Tuttle Creek Lake removed the barricade to the access road, to a line of vehicles waiting for their chance to go fishing.

Many residents bring fishing gear to try their luck at catching the fish, including catfish and crappie, that come from the lake.

For some it’s a chance to get out of the house, make friends, and enjoy the outdoors.

“I’m glad they got it opened back, so the old people can come back out here every morning, and fish. That gives them something to think about something to do. Makes them live longer.” McFarland resident, John Wheeler says.

“There are several spots that will accommodate any kind of a pick-up, extended cab with a long bed, there is no trailer parking down around the basin though.” US Army Corps of Engineers at Tuttle Creek, Operations Project Manager, Brian McNulty says.

McNulty says the road and parking areas are clearly marked, including the no parking zones along the outer edge of the road. Overflow parking can be found atop the east hillside by shelter #4, with staircase access to the stilling basin.

