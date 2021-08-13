Advertisement

Sterling Mahomes suits up with dad for first Chiefs training camp

FILE - Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and head coach Andy Reid talk during...
FILE - Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and head coach Andy Reid talk during the team's NFL football training camp Saturday, July 31, 2021 in St. Joseph, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)(Ed Zurga | AP)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - Sterling Skye Mahomes suited up for her first Chiefs training camp with dad, Patrick, on Thursday.

Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes posted a picture on Instagram of his daughter, Sterling, and fiancee, Brittany Matthews, on Thursday evening. He said this was, “Sterling’s first camp.”

Sterling dawns a beaming smile in the photo of the family indicating she had a great day watching her dad practice.

Thursday was the team’s final practice before Saturday’s preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers. You can watch all three of the Chiefs’ preseason games with 13 NEWS on channel 13 and streaming services including Paramount Plus, Hulu Live, AT&T TV Now, YouTube TV and Fubo.

Catch the preseason Kingdom Kickoff special on channel 13 at 7 p.m. The Chiefs will kickoff against the 49ers at 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two-vehicle accident along I-70 in Dickinson Co.
Driver identified in fatal crash along I-70 in Dickinson Co.
Cora the Elephant
Topeka Zoo prepares to say goodbye to oldest animal in the park
Shawnee County has a Summary Index score of 15 for the week of August 1-7.
New covid cases in Shawnee Co. increase for 7th consecutive week
Man that fled to Mexico following 2015 rape convicted 6 years later
Nationwide test alert Wednesday
Didn’t get the emergency alert test on your cell phone? Here’s how to opt in

Latest News

Brandale C. Williams Sr. of Junction City, KS
Man arrested on drug charges near Washington Elementary in Junction City
Man who fled to Mexico convicted
Man who fled to Mexico convicted
FILE
Sen. Marshall: COVID-19 booster shots will save lives
13 News This Morning Birthday Club/Braggin' Wall 8-13-21
13 News This Morning Birthday Club/Braggin' Wall 8-13-21