State officals teaming up for mobile COVID testing and vaccine clinics at turnpike rest areas

The KDHE is partnering with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas and the Kansas Turnpike Authority to take their vaccination efforts on the road.

They say the delta variant poses a severe threat to communities and setting up these mobile sites could steer travelers to getting protected.

Matthew Staley lives in Lawrence and travels to Topeka for work. He said his girlfriend works in nursing homes and has been urging him to get the vaccine, so he pulled in when he saw this mobile clinic set up at the turnpike’s Topeka rest area.

KDHE and Blue Cross Blue Shield set up two more mobile clinics at the Lawrence and Matfield Green service areas to reach more people.

“You literally just fill out one piece of paper and they look at it, give you a shot and you’re out. Like, I was in and out within 5-7 minutes,” he said.

Seeing one of the mobile clinics at a truck stop made him look twice.

“That is pretty strange but everything’s kind of strange or has been for the last year and a half,” he said.

KDHE Public Health Nurse Specialist Rebecca Adamson said the mobile clinic is designed to get in-state and out-of-state residents tested or vaccinated. All those who take the vaccine will have their information saved to the KDHE WebIZ system.

“We’ve already had some folks who work on these highways come through, you know like truck drivers, and people heading home from work and that kind of thing and they’ve said this is super convenient,” she said. “That was the goal.”

Adamson hopes increasing vaccinations can decrease the spread of COVID-19.

“We’ve been planning different vaccine clinics throughout this pandemic, so it’s not just because of the Delta variant, but the Delta variant is spiking so it is definitely a great reason to get more of these going,” said Adamson.

Staley said the quick process kept him moving.

“When I am home, I’m usually out doing stuff on the weekends, I don’t want to commit that time going in and getting a vaccine. So I think at least for truckers and other people that live on the road, it’ll convince them more-so to go and get the shot,” he said.

They will be at the Topeka and Lawrence turnpikes again on Friday, Aug. 13 from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. The Matfield Green service area clinic will run from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

