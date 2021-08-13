Advertisement

Spirit AeroSystems announces new vaccination policies

By Anna Auld
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -One of Wichita’s biggest employers, Spirit AeroSystems, announced new vaccination policies.

“Now I think people want to get vaccinated because it gets us back to normal and that’s what people want,” said Eric Metz, an attorney.

Metz works with employers and employees and says companies can require the vaccine.

“Will setting up a mandatory vaccine result in getting those people vaccinated, or will it result in getting exceptions, or will it result in getting people quitting or getting fired?”

He says it’s a decision each company has to make.

While Spirit isn’t requiring a vaccine right now, an email from the company says if employees are fully vaccinated or partially vaccinated and are exposed or get COVID-19,you will be paid for any time off while sick or in quarantine.

If you not vaccinated, Spirit says time will be clocked using your vacation and paid leave and will not be allowed to work virtually if you need to quarantine.

Spirit is asking employees for proof of vaccination in order to avoid quarantine or being tested prior to returning to work. Mets says employers can ask if you are vaccinated, as HIPAA only applies to medical providers and contractors.

“If you gather vaccination information, you must keep it confidential, must put in confidential file, but you have every right to ask for it.”

Metz thinks unless the rate of infection goes down, we will see mandates go up.

“There will be private businesses that mandate and there will be lawsuits over that.”

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka police officers escaped injury early Friday while responding to a crash on Interstate...
Police officers escape injury while responding to turnpike crash in southeast Topeka
Cora the Elephant
Topeka Zoo prepares to say goodbye to oldest animal in the park
Two-vehicle accident along I-70 in Dickinson Co.
Driver identified in fatal crash along I-70 in Dickinson Co.
Rolando Galindo
Emporia man behind bars after Thursday night police chase, standoff
KHP responds to fatal hit and run along I-70 near Rice Rd.
Kansas High Court disbars Topeka lawyer after fatal 2016 hit and run

Latest News

KDHE Office of Vital Statistics closes to walk-ins
FILE
Unvaccinated Johnson County employees must get tested weekly
Emporia Battle of the Badges
Emporia Battle of the Badges
JCPD looking for carjacking suspects
JCPD looking for carjacking suspects
The WIBW weather camera in Emporia caught crews cleaning up what appeared to be a structure...
Crews cleaning up structure fire in Emporia