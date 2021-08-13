Spirit AeroSystems announces new vaccination policies

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -One of Wichita’s biggest employers, Spirit AeroSystems, announced new vaccination policies.

“Now I think people want to get vaccinated because it gets us back to normal and that’s what people want,” said Eric Metz, an attorney.

Metz works with employers and employees and says companies can require the vaccine.

“Will setting up a mandatory vaccine result in getting those people vaccinated, or will it result in getting exceptions, or will it result in getting people quitting or getting fired?”

He says it’s a decision each company has to make.

While Spirit isn’t requiring a vaccine right now, an email from the company says if employees are fully vaccinated or partially vaccinated and are exposed or get COVID-19,you will be paid for any time off while sick or in quarantine.

If you not vaccinated, Spirit says time will be clocked using your vacation and paid leave and will not be allowed to work virtually if you need to quarantine.

Spirit is asking employees for proof of vaccination in order to avoid quarantine or being tested prior to returning to work. Mets says employers can ask if you are vaccinated, as HIPAA only applies to medical providers and contractors.

“If you gather vaccination information, you must keep it confidential, must put in confidential file, but you have every right to ask for it.”

Metz thinks unless the rate of infection goes down, we will see mandates go up.

“There will be private businesses that mandate and there will be lawsuits over that.”

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.