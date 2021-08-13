Shawnee Co. Health Department sees potential in vaccination rates, but it’s not enough

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - New COVID-19 cases have increased in Shawnee County for the 7th consecutive week.

The health department says Shawnee County is not where they would like to be.

“People are not getting vaccinated at the rate that we like to see them,” Shawnee Co. Emergency Management Director, Dusty Nichols said.

The Shawnee County Health Department shared where the county stands in fightin COVID.

“Kind of presenting that we are about 53-percent of the eligible population that has been vaccinated and then breaking it down by age as well to show that we’ve done pretty decent in the older population, but majority of the workforce and then our eligible kids 12 and older their vaccination statistics are still lagging as well,” Shawnee Co. Infectious Disease Division Manager, Derik Flerlage explained.

The latest community indicator report keeps the county in the “orange” or substantial zone, but on the brink of moving into the high category.

“Which is for the lack of a better term right now is good, we didn’t go in the red, but we can do a lot better,” Nichols explained. “I know we can. looking a trends across the world, UK and India, we know that wearing masks and getting vaccinated makes that delta, those cases drop and other resources open.”

While Shawnee County’s vaccination rate is slightly higher than the rest of the state, health officials say it needs to be better.

“So pushing the importance of vaccination, especially as we’re watching our percent positivity in those age groups, especially our younger kids that is continuing to climb to climb as well,” Flerage said. “So those that are eligible to be vaccinated, should definitely choose to do so.”

One area they say the county is seeing success is increasing vaccinations among Hispanics.

“Partnering with different Hispanic organizations to ensure there is access to vaccine for them for where they maybe live out here in Shawnee County and kind of bringing it to them,” Flerage said.

The health department says the majority of cases are in people who are unvaccinated.

Though there is no county mask mandate, the health department encourages everyone to wear masks indoors, “in particular, indoors, as we get hot like it’s supposed to be today those events move indoors, much like it in the winter,” Nichols emphasized. “They moved indoors and we saw the numbers go up. if your going to be indoors, please wear a mask.”

“As Dusty said we don’t to see a repeat of last year. Please take situational awareness, please wear a mask if you are not in a safe environment, take time to take care of yourself and your neighbor,” Shawnee Co. Commissioner, Kevin Cook added.

You can go get tested at various locations – you can go to https://www.gogettested.com/kansas.

The health department is partnering with Midwest Barber College this Saturday to provide a clinic.

