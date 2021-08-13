Advertisement

Sen. Marshall: COVID-19 booster shots will save lives

FILE
FILE(Still image from GOP ad)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Roger Marshall has applauded the FDA for authorizing COVID booster shots for eligible patients.

Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) says the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized COVID-19 vaccine booster shots for eligible immunocompromised patients.

“The FDA’s decision to prioritize research and ultimately approve COVID-19 vaccine booster shots for immunocompromised patients will no doubt save lives and help those at higher risk of contracting the virus go back to living a normal life with confidence,” said Senator Marshall. “Looking forward, I urge the FDA to remain committed to the expedited review of all available COVID-19 vaccines. With full FDA approval, health care providers will be able to better serve their patients in discussing the benefits of the vaccine, resulting in more shots in arms and our country defeating this virus sooner rather than later.”

Sen. Marshall said the announcement follows a letter he sent to U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Becerra and FDA Acting Commissioner Janet Woodcock that urged them to expedite full FDA approval of COVID-19 vaccines and to prioritize research on the efficacy of booster shots for vulnerable patients.

To read the full letter, click HERE.

Extra COVID vaccine OK’d for those with weak immune systems

