Sasha the kitten will crawl onto your shoulder...and into your heart!

By Melissa Brunner
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Helping Hands Humane Society in Topeka continues seeing an influx of kittens.

Sasha is one of them. The four-month-old, spayed female is available for adoption - but first, she visited the Red Couch with Grace Clinton!

Clinton explained how volunteer foster families are crucial in giving kittens like Sasha a good start in life until they’re ready for a forever home.

Helping Hands’ shelter is located at SW 21 and Belle in Topeka.

