Prosecutor: Fatal police shooting in Lenexa was justified

FILE
FILE(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LENEXA, Kan. (AP) — Two police officers who shot and killed a man from Tennessee in May were justified in their actions, Johnson County Attorney Steve Howe said Friday.

Darren Dejuan Chandler, 34, of Nashville, was killed on May 25 at an Extended Stay America hotel in Lenexa.

Lenexa officers went to the hotel after police received several calls about a possible domestic violence situation in one of the rooms. Callers said they could hear screams and a woman yelling in pain.

During a news conference Friday, Howe showed clips from police body cameras from the confrontation.

The clips show that after officers were unable to get into room, they kicked down the door. Gunshots were fired and officers retreated, KSHB-TV reported.

Howe said Chandler advanced toward the officers as they retreated and they returned fire, killing him. No officers were injured.

