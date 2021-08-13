Advertisement

Man killed after he was struck by runaway truck in Atchison County

A Missouri man was killed Thursday afternoon when he was struck by a runaway pickup truck that...
A Missouri man was killed Thursday afternoon when he was struck by a runaway pickup truck that was pulling a trailer in Atchison County, authorities said.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 6:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Missouri man lost his life Thursday afternoon after he was struck by a runaway pickup truck that was pulling a trailer in Atchison County, authorities said.

The incident was reported at 1:53 p.m. Thursday on US-73 highway near 242nd Road. The location was about four miles south of Atchison.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a driverless 2001 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck was traveling out of control as it headed west on a private driveway at 3789 US-73 highway.

A man who pursued the pickup truck on foot was struck by the vehicle as it jack-knifed, the patrol said.

The man, identified as David W. Richardson, 61, of St. Joseph, Mo., was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another man, Ian L. Richardson, 34, of St. Joseph, Mo., was present at the time of the accident. The patrol said he had no apparent injuries.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two-vehicle accident along I-70 in Dickinson Co.
Driver identified in fatal crash along I-70 in Dickinson Co.
Cora the Elephant
Topeka Zoo prepares to say goodbye to oldest animal in the park
Shawnee County has a Summary Index score of 15 for the week of August 1-7.
New covid cases in Shawnee Co. increase for 7th consecutive week
Man that fled to Mexico following 2015 rape convicted 6 years later
Nationwide test alert Wednesday
Didn’t get the emergency alert test on your cell phone? Here’s how to opt in

Latest News

The Mechanic Street underpass in Emporia was closed early Friday after heavy rainfall led to a...
Flooding, power outages reported Friday morning in Emporia area
No injuries were reported in a single-vehicle crash early Friday on Interstate 470 along the...
Crews respond to turnpike crash early Friday in southeast Topeka
80s vs 90s
Much cooler today
Thursday 10PM