Man killed after he was struck by runaway truck in Atchison County

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Missouri man lost his life Thursday afternoon after he was struck by a runaway pickup truck that was pulling a trailer in Atchison County, authorities said.

The incident was reported at 1:53 p.m. Thursday on US-73 highway near 242nd Road. The location was about four miles south of Atchison.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a driverless 2001 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck was traveling out of control as it headed west on a private driveway at 3789 US-73 highway.

A man who pursued the pickup truck on foot was struck by the vehicle as it jack-knifed, the patrol said.

The man, identified as David W. Richardson, 61, of St. Joseph, Mo., was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another man, Ian L. Richardson, 34, of St. Joseph, Mo., was present at the time of the accident. The patrol said he had no apparent injuries.

