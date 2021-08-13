Man arrested on drug charges near Washington Elementary in Junction City

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (JC Post) - Geary County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a man for Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute Within 1000′ of a School, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, No Drug Tax Stamp and Improper Stop or Turn Signal on Thursday night.

According to the Geary County Sheriff’s Activity Report, Brandale C. Williams Sr. of Junction City, KS was arrested at approximately 7:43p.m. at 1629 N. Washington Street in Junction City, just one block north of Washington Elementary School.

