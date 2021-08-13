Advertisement

Las Vegas man arrested after Brown Co. deputies find him walking away from car with bullet holes

Jorrin-Yusmeike Reini Farjado
Jorrin-Yusmeike Reini Farjado(Brown Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man from Las Vegas was arrested after Brown Co. deputies found him walking away from a vehicle with bullet holes in it.

The Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office says on Thursday, Aug. 12, around 11:45 p.m., deputies responded to a 911 call with reports of a car accident near 170th and US 73 Highway.

On arrival, the Sheriff’s Office said deputies found a vehicle parked in the northbound lane. It said no damage from the accident was visible, however, there were several bullet holes in the vehicle that came from inside protruding outward.

The Sheriff’s Office said the driver, identified as Jorrin-Yusmeike Reini Farjado, 42, of Las Vegas, Nev., a few yards from the vehicle walking uninjured in the road.

Upon further investigation, deputies arrested Farjado for possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, pedestrian under the influence, driving with an invalid license and criminal possession of a weapon by a felon.

