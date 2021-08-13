KU offers free tuition, incentives to students that get vaccinated against COVID-19

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Fully vaccinated student Jayhawks could win one semester of free tuition in cold, hard cash.

The University of Kansas says fully vaccinated students at its Lawernce and Edwards campuses are eligible to enter a drawing to get incentives including free tuition, upgraded parking passes and other prizes. It said students just need to upload their COVID-19 vaccine records to the Watkins Health Services student portal.

In addition, KU said it will offer $40 gift cards from the KU Bookstore to the first 4,000 students that get their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at on-campus vaccine appointments and clinics as students return for the upcoming semester. It said these students will also be eligible for a $10 KU Dining gift card after setting an appointment to get their second dose of the vaccine. Participation in these events are completely voluntary.

According to KU, other prizes will be awarded through weekly drawings held Fridays starting on Aug. 27 and running through Oct. 29. It said prizes are as follows:

Three students will win a cash prize equivalent to one semester’s worth of undergraduate in-state tuition, valued at $5,901

Three students will win a cash prize of $5,000

Two students will win a gold parking permit that allows them to park in any non-reserved colored or housing lot on campus

Four students will win $1,000 in KU Dining Dollars which can be spent at retail locations on campus and in residential halls

One student will win an Apple Products Package, which includes an iPad, AirPods and an Apple Watch, courtesy of Pepsi

Other students will win packages including sets of two football and men’s basketball tickets to a variety of games, including the Kentucky and Missouri basketball games, courtesy of the Chancellor’s Office

Students will also be eligible to win gift cards provided by Adidas and Rally House, as well as other local retailers and restaurants in Lawrence, courtesy of Truity Credit Union and the KU Alumni Association

KU said in order to qualify for the weekly prize drawings, students are required to upload a completed vaccine card to Watkins Health Services through a secure portal. Instructions on how to upload a vaccine card can be found HERE. Any student that has completed a vaccine record at any time is eligible to upload their card and will be entered into the drawings.

According to KU, the incentives were paid for using about $235,000 of federal Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund dollars meant to help higher education institutions fight the COVID-19 pandemic, along with donated items from other partners.

“We know that vaccination is the best way each of us can protect ourselves and our community against the effects of COVID-19 and the delta variant,” said Andrew Foster, KU’s emergency management coordinator. “We believe these incentives will provide encouragement for students who haven’t yet received a vaccine as they return for the fall semester.”

KU said students can make an appointment to get a vaccine at Watkins Health Service through the Health Portal. It also said several walk-in clinics will be held during the first part of the semester. Clinic dates, times and locations are as follows:

Saturday, Aug. 21, noon-2 p.m., Watkins Health Services building

Monday, Aug. 23 through Friday, Aug. 27, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Level 4 of the Kansas Union, Traditions Area

Tuesday, Aug. 31, and Wednesday, Sept. 1, 3-7 p.m., Lobby, Ambler Student Recreation Fitness Center.

For more details on the COVID-19 vaccination incentive program, click HERE.

