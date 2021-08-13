Advertisement

KDHE allows providers to administer COVID-19 boosters to the immunocompromised

FDA and CDC approved a vaccine booster for people with comprimised immune systems(WALB)
Aug. 13, 2021
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas vaccine providers can now give booster COVID-19 shots to the immunocompromised.

Following the FDA’s approval of the practice Thursday night, KDHE announced the decision effective immediately Friday evening.

“The data shows us that the vaccine efficacy in some people who are immunocompromised is significantly lower than in people who are not immunocompromised,” said KDHE Secretary Dr. Lee Norman. “Additionally, people who are immunocompromised make up to 44% of hospitalized breakthrough cases in the United States. This additional dose may enhance the immunity for those who need extra protection from COVID-19.”

KDHE still advises the immunocompromised to wear masks and practice good hygiene, and encourages those around them to get vaccinated as well.

