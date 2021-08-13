Kansas High Court disbars Topeka lawyer after fatal 2016 hit and run

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka lawyer was disbarred by the Supreme Court for his role as the driver in a fatal 2016 hit and run.

The Kansas Supreme Court says in Appeal No. 123,682: In the Matter of Roy T. Artman, a matter of attorney discipline, it disbarred Artman from practicing law in Kansas.

According to the Court, the judgment is effective Nov. 27, 2019, for violating the Kansas Rules of Professional Conduct. It said Artman committed a crime that negatively reflects his honesty, trustworthiness and fitness to be a lawyer.

Court records show that Artman was the driver in a fatal hit and run, which killed Anthony Espinosa in 2016. Artman was arrested for the crime in 2018. According to Shawnee Co. Court records, Anthony Espinosa and Jamie Cooper, both of Junction City, were changing a tire along I-70 near Rice Rd. when Artman hit them and failed to stop.

