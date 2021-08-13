Kansas Court of Appeals swears in new judge following departure of Taylor Standridge to Supreme Court

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Court of Appeals swore in a new judge after the departure of Melissa Taylor Standridge to the Kansas Supreme Court.

Kansas Courts says Jacy Hurst was sworn in as a Kansas Court of Appeals Judge on Friday, Aug. 13, at 11 a.m., before an audience in the Supreme Court courtroom in the Kansas Judicial Center in Topeka.

According to the Court, Chief Judge Karen Arnold-Burger of the Kansas Court of Appeals presided over the ceremony. Hurst was introduced by Megan McCurdy, a friend and former colleague from Swope Health.

The Court said Governor Laura Kelly appointed Hurst to the Kansas Court of Appeals in February of 2021 to fill a vacancy that was created by the appointment of Judge Melissa Taylor Standridge to the Supreme Court. Hurst lives with her family in Lawrence.

Hurst said she originally wanted to become a lawyer so she could help people through difficult situations that involve the court system. She said this was something she witnessed firsthand as a child.

“From a young age, I liked to argue and analyze issues, and I had a real sense of fairness and what was right and wrong,” Hurst said.

Hurst said as she grew and pursued her education, she found a deep-seated love and appreciation for the study of law.

According to Hurst, she was inspired to become a judge from her experience and interactions with other judges, as well as the persistent encouragement she got from her children.

“I had the opportunity to work in courtrooms with amazing judges who showed me their dedication to the analysis of the law and the application of it to my cases,” Hurst said. “I also got to know judges on a personal level through education and civic duties, and they talked about their appreciation for their work and for the service it brought to Kansans.”

As she considered a judgeship, Hurst said her children repeated words of encouragement she shared with them about reaching their own goals.

“When I started talking about this journey, they really pushed me,” she said. “They echoed back the things I’d said to them about being the best you can be and really working hard for your goals.”

According to the Court, Hurst graduated from the University of Kansas with a bachelor’s degree in business administration with a focus in political science. She then earned her law degree from the University of Kansas School of Law.

While attending law school, the Court said Hurst was on the KU Law Review staff, was the vice president to the Student Bar Association for her class and served as treasurer of the Black Law Student Association.

Just before her appointment to the Kansas Court of Appeals, the Court said Hurst was a partner in the law firm Kutak Rock LLP of Kansas City, Mo., where she focused on healthcare law and compliance as well as employment law litigation and counseling. It said she was with the firm from 2017 until her appointment in 2021.

Before that, the Court said Hurst was general counsel and chief compliance officer for Swope Health Services, a healthcare organization with nine clinics throughout Kansas and Missouri, from 2014 to 2017. While there, it said she provided senior leadership to the legal and compliance departments and managed all aspects of litigation.

From 2007 to 2014, the Court said Hurst was an associate attorney with Stinson LLP with a focus in commercial litigation, employment law litigation and counseling as well as healthcare law.

According to the Court, Hurst served as chair of the Douglas Co. United Way board of directors, vice president and member of her children’s PTO and as a member of the Greater Kansas City Society of Health Care Attorneys. It said she currently serves as a member of the Kansas Board of Law Examiners and as an adjunct professor for Washburn University School of Law. It said she has been a presenter of the Ethics for Good continuing legal education program since 2014.

Hurst’s swearing-in ceremony was held in the Supreme Court courtroom and was the first to be held in person since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

