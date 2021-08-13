Kansas City man sentenced in killing of transgender woman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Kansas City man has been sentenced to 22 years in prison in the shooting death of a transgender woman in 2019.

Marcus S. Lewis, 43, was sentenced Thursday after he pleaded guilty in June to to voluntary manslaughter in the death of Brooklyn Lindsey, 32. Lewis also was sentenced for armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a weapon.

Lindsey was found dead on the porch of a northeast Kansas City home on June 25, 2019.

According to court documents, Lewis said he and Lindsey got into a physical fight after she approached his car and he tried to walk away. He admitted that he shot her and then fled the scene.

DNA testing from five shell casings found at the scene led police to Lewis, who had been arrested in an unrelated case of aggravated domestic violence and an armed business robbery.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.