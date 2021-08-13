Advertisement

JCPD attempts to identify suspects in Sapp Bros carjacking

JCPD is looking for the two people in this photo.
JCPD is looking for the two people in this photo.
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Junction City Police are attempting to identify two suspects in a carjacking that happened at Sapp Bros.

The Junction City Police Department says it needs the public’s help to identify two suspects in a recent stolen vehicle case. It said the suspects arrived at Sapp Bros gas station driving a silver Nissan Maxima or Altima and stole a white GMC truck while the owners were inside.

According to JCPD, the truck is a white 2015 GMC Sierra with a waterfowl sticker on the back window.

If anyone has information about the people or vehicles in the picture, they should contact JCPD at 785-762-5912 or the Geary Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-762-8477 and reference case number 2021-16906.

