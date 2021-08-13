JCPD attempts to identify suspects in Sapp Bros carjacking

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Junction City Police are attempting to identify two suspects in a carjacking that happened at Sapp Bros.

The Junction City Police Department says it needs the public’s help to identify two suspects in a recent stolen vehicle case. It said the suspects arrived at Sapp Bros gas station driving a silver Nissan Maxima or Altima and stole a white GMC truck while the owners were inside.

According to JCPD, the truck is a white 2015 GMC Sierra with a waterfowl sticker on the back window.

If anyone has information about the people or vehicles in the picture, they should contact JCPD at 785-762-5912 or the Geary Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-762-8477 and reference case number 2021-16906.

