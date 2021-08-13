Friday forecast: Much cooler with a few showers/storms

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With many spots getting locally heavy rain overnight, the rain will start to decrease in intensity and coverage shortly after sunrise which will lead to mainly dry conditions by mid-morning. Be mindful flooding may still be a factor in spots after the rain so use caution. Get the latest alerts here: https://www.wibw.com/weather/alerts/

Despite several chances for storms in the next several days, the probability is low. Most models have this afternoon through the weekend dry however there still remains signs on a few models that some areas still might have showers/storms at times. So the options for the 8 day were to put a storm chance in Friday night through Sunday or keep it dry so have opted to even take the rain chance out Saturday night since most spots will remain dry. Highest chance of rain (if there is any this weekend) will be out toward central Kansas meaning it’ll clip the western and perhaps southern portion of the viewing area.

After last night’s more widespread rain at times, the next best chance of rain with similar coverage across all of northeast Kansas may not be until the middle part of next week.

8 Day (WIBW)

Today: Scattered showers/storms through mid-morning with a chance of isolated showers/storms after 4pm. Locally heavy rain and lightning will be the primary hazards. Highs will be much cooler in the 80s. Winds NE 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Winds become calm. IF any storms do actually develop this afternoon, the storms will diminish shortly after sunset.

Tomorrow: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid-upper 80s. Winds E/SE 5-10 mph.

Sunday may end up being slightly cooler despite the probability of more sun but it’ll be slightly cooler Sunday morning vs Saturday morning. Highs more in the mid 80s.

Highs will begin to warm back up next week but only in the low 90s, nothing like the past couple days where we had mid-upper 90s. We’ll continue to monitor storm chances mainly at night with a higher probability of rain which may affect outdoor plans by Thursday.

Taking Action:

Watch out for flooding this morning: Turn Around Don’t Drown. Remember not only will you be putting yourself in danger by driving through a flooded road but you’ll also be putting your rescuer’s life in danger if you get stuck. You would also have to spend a lot of money to repair your car from water damage.

The storm chances today through the weekend are not at 0% but they are low enough to keep out of the 8 day (tonight through Sunday). While you don’t need to cancel outdoor plans you should stay weather aware in case you have to dodge some showers/storms at times. There isn’t a model consensus on the best time-frame there will be rain but the location looks to be highest west of a line from Marysville down to Council Grove. This doesn’t mean the rest of northeast KS will be dry as the low probability of rain still exists for all areas so just being aware for possible (non-severe) storms and keeping an eye on the latest forecast will be key.



