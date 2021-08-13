Advertisement

Former Wichita teacher sentenced for having sex with student

A former Wichita College teacher and debate coach pleaded guilty on Wednesday to having a sexual relationship with a student.
A former Wichita College teacher and debate coach pleaded guilty on Wednesday to having a sexual relationship with a student.(Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A former teacher and Wichita City Council candidate was sentenced on Friday to three years probation for having sexual relationship a student. If he violates that probation, he will serve 34 months in prison.

On top of probation, Wren must also undergo sex offender, mental health and substance abuse treatment.

He will also have lifetime post-release supervision and is required to register as a sex offender.

Wren admitted to having sex with an underage girl while he taught at Wichita Collegiate School in 2015 and 2016.

He was fired after his arrest in February 2020.

(Note: An earlier version of this story contained incorrect information regarding Wren’s sentence. Information has been updated to reflect the correct sentence)

