Food & music draw crowd for inaugural Rock’n Riley event

FORT RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - For the first time in the history of the installation, Fort Riley hosted a Food Truck event with live music at the Riley’s Conference Center.

The 1st Infantry Division Band performed songs from multiple genres, with a few kids dancing along.

Enjoying music and delicious food, while having the opportunity to meet new people, brought more than 100 people out for the festival.

“As a military member, you’re always traveling to overseas and other places in the country, you have to have a way to find and meet new people…and this is one of the great ways of doing it.” Fort Riley DFMWR Marketing Director, Ken Roynan says.

“It’s absolutely unbelievable, the amount of people that are here, the energy is just through the roof, honestly, it was a great pleasure for us to perform for this event.” 1st Infantry Division Band Guitarist, Sergeant Andrei Osipov says.

Food trucks, from both Fort Riley and the surrounding communities offered a variety of options for community members to enjoy.

