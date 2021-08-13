Flooding, power outages reported Friday morning in Emporia area

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Heavy rainfall and strong winds resulted in flooding and power outages early Friday in the Emporia area.

KVOE Radio reports that storms developed in the Emporia area shortly before 2 a.m. Friday, causing several thunderstorm warnings and flood alerts:

Emergency crews in the Emporia area were kept tbusy during the storm, KVOE says.

Between 2 and 3:15 a.m., authorities made water rescues at the Mechanic Street and Congress Street underpasses and also at the Tyson Fresh Meats facility in Emporia.

Flood warnings were in effect until 8 a.m. Friday for Lyon County and southwest Osage County.

A food warning also was in effect until 9:15 a.m. Friday for southern Chase and Greenwood counties.

In addition, water and tree debris were reported over Kansas Highway 99 at Road N around 3:45 am. There are currently no other reports of highway flooding.

KVOE had issued rainfall totals earlier Friday, including: 4.8 inches at the KVOE studios; 5.28 inches in the 2500 block of Graphic Arts Road; 4.42 inches of rain in the 700 block of S. Weaver; and 7 inches at 10th and Burns streets.

In addition, KVOE reported a confirmed 64-mph wind gust at the Emporia Municipal Airport.

KVOE added that 1,000 Evergy customers across the Emporia area lost power overnight as a result of the storms.

Another 530 customers were offline from Lebo to Arvonia, KVOE said, and more than 330 were left without power from Allen and Admire southeast to Reading.

