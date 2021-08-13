Fire causes $15,000 damage to Junction City apartment

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Thursday afternoon fire caused an estimated $15,000 damage at a Junction City apartment house, authorities said.

The fire was reported at 1:03 p.m. Thursday at 238 E. 14th in Junction City.

Upon their arrival, Junction City Fire Department crews found flames and smoke coming from a vacant apartment.

The fire was extinguished quickly and investigators were called to the scene.

The apartment next to the unit where the fire occurred had extensive smoke damage but no flame damage, authorities said.

Several cats were removed from that apartment and given to the owners.

No reported injuries were reported and the blaze remains under investigation.

