Father of sex abuse victim does not have to testify in case against man convicted of raping his child

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The father of a sex abuse victim, who has been convicted of abusing the child as well, will not have to testify against another man convicted of raping his child due to his invocation of the Fifth Amendment.

The Kansas Supreme Court says in the case of Appeal No. 119,584: State of Kansas v. Jose Armando Contreras, it reversed and remanded a Court of Appeals decision and affirmed in part a Scott Co. District Court judgment.

According to the Court, Contreras was convicted of two counts of rape, two counts of aggravated criminal sodomy, all of which were against a minor, and one count of intimidation of a victim, for which he received a life sentence.

In his defense, the Court said Contreras attempted to offer testimony of the victim’s father who had previously pleaded guilty and was convicted of sex crimes against the victim, however, the father invoked his Fifth Amendment privilege against self-incrimination and refused to testify.

According to the Court, based on records presented to the district court, the father had presented “substantial competent evidence” for the usage of the Fifth Amendment that Contreras did not refute.

The Court said it reversed the Court of Appeals decision that improperly made factual findings based on evidence outside the original district court record. It said it remanded the case to the Court of Appeals to decide other issues raised by Contreras on appeal.

