Eudora woman’s conviction in day care death overturned
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - The Kansas Court of Appeals has ordered a new trial for a Eudora woman who was convicted of murder after a baby died at her day care center.
The appeals court said Carrody Buchhorn received ineffective counsel before she was convicted in 2018 of second-degree murder in the death of 9-month-old boy, Oliver “Ollie” Ortiz. He was found unresponsive at the day care in 2016.
The court said Buchhorn’s attorney did not properly investigate a coroner’s ruling that the boy died from a blow to the head.
The Douglas County District Attorney’s office said it plans to appeal Friday’s ruling to the Kansas Supreme Court.
