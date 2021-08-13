Advertisement

Emporia man behind bars after Thursday night police chase, standoff

Rolando Galindo
Rolando Galindo(Lyon Co. Jail)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An Emporia man is behind bars after he led law enforcement on a chase through Emporia that ended with a standoff on Thursday night.

The Emporia Police Department says on Thursday night, Aug. 12, around 11:30 p.m. it responded to the parking lot of Bluestem Farm and Ranch Supply at 2611 Highway 50, with reports that Rolando Galindo, 36, of Emporia, was possibly there to get a green SUV.

According to EPD, Galindo was known to have warrants.

EPD said officers saw the SUV leave the parking lot and made a vehicle stop near 6th and Prairie St. After positive identification of the driver as Galindo, he drove away.

According to EPD, a chase ensued for several blocks before a supervisor called it off. Officers trailed Galindo without lights or sirens at a safe speed and distance.

EPD said Galindo then swerved across lanes of traffic and almost hit a marked EPD vehicle driving the opposite direction head-on.

According to the Police Department, this is when the Lyon Co. Sheriff’s Office initiated a secondary pursuit of Galindo when he turned south onto State St.

EPD said the secondary chase lead officers through southeastern parts of the city and it was reported that Galindo was postured as if he had a gun pointed at Deputies.

According to EPD, Galindo drove towards a semi-truck that was southbound in a near collision as he headed northbound. Deputies used a tactical vehicle maneuver to disable Galindo’s vehicle in the 300 block of Weaver.

EPD said Deputies negotiated with Galindo in a standoff for about an hour before he surrendered. Galindo suffered minor injuries as a result of the pursuit and was taken to Newman Regional Hospital for treatment.

Galindo was transported to the Lyon Co. Detention Center.

This is a developing story.

