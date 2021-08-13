Advertisement

Emporia Fire defeats area agencies in 2021 Battle of the Badges

FILE
FILE(KVOE Radio)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emporia Fire and Ambulance will don the trophy for the 2021 Battle of the Badges.

Friday, Aug. 13, was the last day for the Battle of the Badges between the Lyon Co. Sheriff’s Office, Emporia Police Department and Emporia Fire Department.

The American Red Cross said 229 donations were collected. Emporia Fire and Ambulance won the traveling trophy for 2021.

Each department competed to see who could recruit the most blood donors for the American Red Cross. Donors got a free t-shirt as they cast their vote to their chosen agency.

However, the biggest prize is ensuring the availability of much-needed blood during the ongoing blood shortage.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two-vehicle accident along I-70 in Dickinson Co.
Driver identified in fatal crash along I-70 in Dickinson Co.
Cora the Elephant
Topeka Zoo prepares to say goodbye to oldest animal in the park
Man that fled to Mexico following 2015 rape convicted 6 years later
Shawnee County has a Summary Index score of 15 for the week of August 1-7.
New covid cases in Shawnee Co. increase for 7th consecutive week
Nationwide test alert Wednesday
Didn’t get the emergency alert test on your cell phone? Here’s how to opt in

Latest News

FDA and CDC approved a vaccine booster for people with comprimised immune systems
KDHE allows providers to administer COVID-19 boosters to the immunocompromised
B & C Equine Rescue will host open lesson on liberty training
B&C Equine Rescue will host free liberty training for horses
B & C Equine Rescue will host open lesson on liberty training
B & C Equine Rescue will host open lesson on liberty training
Topeka West’s new principal is ready to work through pandemic
Topeka West’s new principal ready to work through pandemic
Cora the elephant gets better
Cora the elephant gets better