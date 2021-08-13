Emporia Fire defeats area agencies in 2021 Battle of the Badges

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emporia Fire and Ambulance will don the trophy for the 2021 Battle of the Badges.

Friday, Aug. 13, was the last day for the Battle of the Badges between the Lyon Co. Sheriff’s Office, Emporia Police Department and Emporia Fire Department.

The American Red Cross said 229 donations were collected. Emporia Fire and Ambulance won the traveling trophy for 2021.

Each department competed to see who could recruit the most blood donors for the American Red Cross. Donors got a free t-shirt as they cast their vote to their chosen agency.

However, the biggest prize is ensuring the availability of much-needed blood during the ongoing blood shortage.

